For nearly seven years, a half-million dollars in cash and property that belongs to Joshua Barrows has been in legal limbo.

The state wants to seize the cash and property through civil forfeiture, arguing they’re linked to illegal drug dealing.

In February 2016, the Pennsylvania State Police searched the West Lampeter Township apartment Barrows was renting based on information from his landlord and another tenant. Police found more than 20 pounds of marijuana and more than $135,000 cash.

But Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker later suppressed the evidence, finding that the police use of a drug dog to sniff around the property without a warrant amounted to an illegal search. After the dog alerted to the odor of marijuana, police got a warrant to search the house.

Unable to use the evidence from the search, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office dropped drug charges against Barrows in March 2017.

The state Attorney General’s office has been fighting to keep the cash and property, but its attorneys are barred by law from using evidence from the dropped criminal case in the forfeiture case.

On Wednesday, after two delays and an unsuccessful appeal of Lancaster County Judge Leonard Brown’s ruling that the AG’s office can’t use the suppressed evidence, Barrows and state attorneys will make their respective claims at a trial before Brown.

“I want my day in court. I want this matter settled by a judge,” Barrows said Monday.

Barrows previously had the assistance of a Philadelphia attorney, who he said was one of the best at fighting forfeiture cases, but he could no longer afford the legal fees so he’ll be representing himself.

“I’m on the verge of financial ruin,” Barrows said. “I was deprived of using my money.”

Barrows said the state has been dragging the case out and its lawyers know they cannot win.

“I’ve been following the rules here. I just want the law applied equally and fairly,” Barrows said. He declined to comment on how marijuana came to be found at his apartment.

“After I got out of jail, I did some research. I am obsessed with truth and the law,” Barrows said. “I know more about asset forfeiture than lawyers.”

Cites 2013 Supreme Court case

In a court filing last month, Barrows wrote that most currency forfeiture cases stem from searches of cars, where a person has a lower expectation of privacy.

He went on to cite a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court opinion by Justice Antonin Scalia that restricted the use of K-9s to search the immediate area outside a home, finding it violated the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against unreasonable search and seizure.

“This right would be of little practical value if the state’s agents could stand in a home’s porch or side gar­den and trawl for evidence with impunity; the right to retreat would be significantly diminished if the police could enter a man’s property to observe his repose from just outside the front window,” the opinion said.

Barrows concluded his filing by writing: “This entire act was a governmental intrusion into the home and a tremendous invasion of privacy that would offend the sensibilities of any reasonable mind.”

Barrows said he plans to testify. He also said he intends to call as witnesses the former trooper and his former landlord. The trial is expected to last two days.

Taken together, the half-million or so dollars at stake makes this among the largest forfeiture cases in county history, based on a review of LNP | LancasterOnline archives and court records. Far more typical are cases involving amounts in the hundreds or low thousands of dollars.

Usually in Lancaster County, the district attorney’s office takes the lead on forfeiture cases, with seized cash and assets then used to fund the county’s drug task force. However, the Attorney General’s Office handles cases where the state police investigate.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office only proceeds in forfeiture in cases with a criminal conviction.