The state Attorney’s General’s office appealed a Lancaster County judge’s decision it contends will hamper its ability to seize a half-million dollars in assets from a suspected drug dealer.

Notice of the appeal to the state Superior Court, filed late Monday afternoon, delays for a second time the civil asset forfeiture trial concerning the state’s efforts to keep the cash and property seized from Joshua Barrow’s apartment in February 2016.

The trial was scheduled to start Wednesday before Judge Leonard Brown. It was first rescheduled in December, when a witness couldn’t be found.

Pennsylvania State Police searched Barrows’ West Lampeter Township apartment based on information from his landlord and another tenant. Police found more than 20 pounds of marijuana and more than $135,000 cash.

But a judge determined using a drug dog to sniff around the property for drugs without a warrant amounted to an illegal search. With the evidence suppressed, prosecutors dropped drug-dealing charges in March 2017.

Even so, prosecutors argued that the evidence gained based on the search could still be used in civil forfeiture.

Last week, Brown ruled the state could not use anything based on the apartment search.

The Attorney General’s office, in its appeal notice, said the ruling would end or substantially handicap its ability to move forward.

In court filings, Barrows’ attorney has argued the state has nothing to support the forfeiture without the suppressed evidence.

Barrows is seeking return of the property, including two city houses, at least $162,000 in cash, five cars and thousands of dollars in car parts, tools and gift cards.

Taken together, the half-million or so dollars at stake makes the case among the largest forfeiture cases in county history, based on a review of LNP | LancasterOnline archives and court records. Far more typical are cases involving amounts in the hundreds or low thousands of dollars.