The investigation of a 23-year-old Lancaster Township woman's death after she reported to police she was strangled by her husband was referred to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Sean McBryan, spokesperson for the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, said on Sunday that the state attorney general is now investigating the case. The case's transfer is due to a conflict of interest within the county district attorney's office, PennLive reported.

Jordan Ortiz, 25, of Lancaster Township, was charged with aggravated assault and strangulation after police say he attacked his wife, Kylee Ortiz, 23, according to previous reporting.

Kylee Ortiz told police her husband strangled her on Sunday, April 2, LNP | LancasterOnline reported. The next day, he took her to Lancaster General Hospital. She was readmitted the following Thursday, and a doctor at LGH said she developed a blood infection from being choked. The next day, she was taken to the intensive care unit, and she died on Sunday, April 9.

Sgt. Barry Waltz, of the Manheim Township Police Department, said in an email last week that investigators have not determined whether the strangulation and assault charges would be upgraded.

"This is an open active investigation and at this point it would be irresponsible to speculate what is going to happen," Waltz said at the time.

Jordan Ortiz is in Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is on April 17 at 9 a.m.

In Kylee Ortiz's obituary, her family remembers her as "an exceptional daughter, sister, and friend."

"She was easily recognized by her amazing laughter. All that knew her felt she was the light in the room," the obituary reads.

She was a "devoted mother," the obituary reads, to three living children and a late daughter.

Kylee Ortiz's father and aunt created GoFundMe pages to raise money for the children and funeral expenses. Funeral services will be private.