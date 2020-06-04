Dentists may resume non-emergency care including routine cleanings if they can do so safely, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said Wednesday.

The update loosens May 8 guidance that allowed some non-emergency care mostly on the judgment of the dentist but, according to spokesman Nate Wardle, did not permit routine cleanings.

The department's latest guidance says dentists should follow protocols from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention; have adequate personal protective equipment and supplies; screen patients for symptoms of COVID-19 before they arrive; and maintain social distancing while in the practice.

“Oral health is a key part to one’s overall health, and we strongly encourage all Pennsylvanians to regularly see a dentist and receive oral health care," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "As more dental procedures are performed during the phased reopening, dentists should prioritize dental care for the highest need, most vulnerable patients first.”

