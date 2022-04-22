The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture won’t publicly identify the second and third commercial poultry operations in Lancaster County where tests showed the presence of a highly contagious, bird-killing strain of avian influenza.

State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said withholding that information is to control risk.

“We just don't want to drive any traffic where we're going to potentially move this around in any form,” Redding said during an online media briefing with reporters Friday.

So far, the strain has been identified at three locations in Lancaster County and nowhere else in the state. Two of the farms are in East Donegal Township in the county’s northwest area, including Kreider Farms’ facility where more than 1.4 million birds were killed from April 14 to 17 as part of control efforts.

All told, 3.4 million egg-layer and broiler chickens have been killed at the three operations, Redding said.

Lancaster County, with 1,677 commercial and backyard flocks, is the epicenter of the state’s $7.1 billion poultry business, according to Redding. The disease is believed to have been spread by migratory birds, he said.

Redding acknowledged the toll the disease is taking and could continue to have on poultry farmers.

“It's incredibly heart-wrenching to make decisions that have to be made, particularly in the times and the timelines we're talking about. These are not things you can even go to bed thinking about. You've got to do it now,” Redding said.

He said declaring the county free of avian flu won’t happen for “some extended period of time,” meaning farms in the county and elsewhere will remain at risk.

“And at this point, we don't know what it is but it's not going to be short,” Redding said. Businesses are facing employee and income issues, among other challenges, he said.

“So that is the focus of a lot of our work and thinking. Most importantly, respond quickly and swiftly to limit the disaster….. And then phase two is: How do we get these folks back in business as quickly as possible?” Redding said.

Control zone

Control efforts include a 10 kilometer (6.2 mile) control zone around the three locations. That means the 103 commercial operations and 59 backyard flocks within the zone are subject to additional testing and permitting for moving products into and out of the zone, Redding said.

The 162 total operations Redding cited refer to the initial quarantine zone around the Kreider farm in East Donegal Township. An updated number for how many operations are in the largely overlapping quarantine zones related to the two other infected farms wasn’t immediately available.

“So look at it as, really, a control zone (where) the normal pattern of just moving around is severely restricted. But we are also interested in keeping commerce moving. So that balance for us is really critical,” Redding said.

If infected poultry is identified elsewhere within the current zone, officials can expand it to protect areas that previously sat outside the initial zone, Redding said.

Redding said the control zone was critical in containing the disease. He was optimistic that the arrival of warmer weather may help.

“The sooner we get out of the Atlantic flyway migration of wild birds, the better off we'll all be for exposure to this,” he said.

Redding stressed all poultry owners have a responsibility in limiting the spread of the disease.

“Biosecurity is also important for everyone who owns or works with poultry, whether on a commercial farm in the wild or backyard flock,” he said. That includes disinfecting vehicles, equipment and shoes.

“Stay away from poultry farms if you don't have to be there. If you have to be there, follow the biosecurity plans that the owner of that property has laid out,” Redding said.

Throughout the Lancaster County control zone, signs were seen outside poultry farms warning against trespassing, and makeshift disinfecting spray stations were visible at roadway entrances to minimize the chance of bringing the virus onto or out of farms.

Shannon Powers, a spokesperson for the agriculture department, urged farmers to register with the department under its premises identification program. The program enables the department to communicate with farmers when a disease outbreak occurs. Farmers can register online here.

Powers said the department has been finding unregistered poultry farms as it responds to the avian influenza outbreak.