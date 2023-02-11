Changes to the region’s 211 service will make it more efficient and transparent in connecting clients with needed social services.

The new 211 software will create profiles for each individual who contacts the service that will be updated with referrals and status of requests that all 211 operators, aid-providing agencies and clients can access, making the process smoother for all parties.

211 is a service that connects residents in need with a variety of social services. In 2022, the service received 35,579 calls for information and help from Lancaster County residents regarding issues such as housing, utility assistance, food, health care and more. The free service runs 24 hours a day every day of the year.

The changes were announced Friday during the 211 Day Resourcing & Capacity Building Summit for Community Transformation hosted by the United Way of Lancaster County, which administers the PA 211 East operation. PA 211 East covers Berks, Carbon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton and Schuylkill counties, and had clients contact it 90,704 times in 2022.

The new system is being piloted now and will be fully implemented soon. It was made possible by a one-time $80,000 grant from the High Foundation and $670,000 in federal funding.

“I believe that this innovative system will help the resource navigators know that the service that they are providing to individuals in the community is working,” said PA 211 East director Patricia Espinosa-Vargas.

“Right now, we are hopeful that people are actually getting connected and receiving services, but we really don’t know. This is going to transform that so that internally we’ll really know that we’ve done the job well, but individuals will also know where they are at in their journey to getting help,” she said.

“Basically, what we are trying to solve is a way to know when people receive assistance and what that assistance looks like” said United Way of Lancaster Executive Director Kevin Ressler. “We will be able to build a customer portal so they can log in to the system by phone or computer and access resources. Currently we cannot tell how many people received referrals. Now, we will be able to see where those referrals are. The agencies can log in and see who has been referred to them.”