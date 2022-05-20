The owners of a private after-hours club in Lancaster were found guilty in district court Friday of violating the city’s noise ordinance nearly two dozen times since opening last October.

Marcus Smith, 36, and Charisse Perez, 31, both of Lancaster, plan to appeal the summary convictions to Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

Smith said he is being harassed by a couple who live next door to Legacy Social Lounge, located at 317 North Queen St.

“This isn’t over,” Smith said after the hearing before District Judge Andrew LeFever. At county court, Smith said, he plans to present evidence that he’s been harassed by his neighbors and police.

Through their attorney, Smith and Perez agreed to the allegations contained in the citations, which meant the prosecution did not have to put on evidence. That greatly sped up what had been expected to be a lengthy hearing.

A review of the citations indicate the responding officers could hear music from several doors away. Times listed on the complaints were mostly after 2 a.m., with two for loud music around 4 a.m.

On one citation, dated Nov. 21, 2021, at 4:12 a.m., an officer wrote, “Police have responded to 19 incidents at this establishment since 3 Oct. 2021 to include noise violations, fights and disturbances. This business only opened on 1 Oct. 2021.”

A citation from March 3 noted that police had responded to the address more than 50 times for “noise disturbances, fights, assaults and shots fired.”

Smith was found guilty of 16 counts of violating the city’s noise ordinance and one count of disorderly conduct for screaming and following officers who were trying to take a stolen vehicle report, according to the complaint.

Perez was found guilty of six counts of violating the noise ordinance.

LeFever ordered Smith and Perez to pay a total of $3,450 in fines — $150 per violation — plus costs, which would add about another $2,300. Because they are appealing, they didn’t have to pay anything on Friday.

The club has been the source of frustration for some residents in the 300 block of North Queen since it opened.

Smith said it’s only Gary Ziffer and Karin Meacham who have filed noise complaints. They live right next door.

Ziffer and Meacham told LNP | LancasterOnline for a story Thursday that the noise has been unbearable at times and has cost them countless hours of lost sleep. LNP also spoke to others on the block who said the club has brought trouble.