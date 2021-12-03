MEDIA -- A Delaware County judge agreed not to jail an owner of Lancaster County’s largest nursing home on Thursday, but told him his lack of basic morals and common sense contributed to the preventable deaths of three residents in his care at a Philadelphia-area nursing home.

Common Pleas Judge Anthony Scanlon agreed to a no-contest plea bargain between Chaim “Charlie” Steg and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office that includes a five-year probation term for the nursing home operator who was convicted of recklessly endangering the lives of three residents of a Philadelphia-area nursing home he managed in 2017, each of whom died as a result. While the sentence included no jail time, the judge had stern words for Steg.

“We all have certain basic standards for our own conduct that you should have developed through family or in your childhood – most of these are basic moral standards, pretty much common sense,” Scanlon told Lakewood, New Jersey resident Steg at his sentencing. “The court will note that you failed to adhere to these very basic standards in this case.”

Steg, who has an ownership stake in both Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster Township and Newport Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Christiana, faces other legal trouble related to his oversight of nursing homes.

A lawsuit against Steg and Imperial Healthcare Group, a New Jersey company part of Lancaster Nursing’s ownership, alleges the wrongful death of a nursing home patient in 2019, shortly after Imperial had taken over Brinton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Glen Mills.

The Thursday sentencing also comes after Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was fined $32,500 as a result of a September incident in which it took administrators of the facility more than 12 hours to act on knowledge that a resident went missing. Other inspection reports since Steg’s ownership group took over the former Conestoga View Nursing Home in April have documented that a resident went to the emergency room after incorrectly receiving another resident’s blood thinner two days in a row and staffing levels that fell below the state’s minimum requirements.

The judge warned Steg on Thursday that he will immediately transfer him to prison if he violates any conditions of his probation.

“I just want to say to the families I’m sorry about the loss,” Steg said in court. “And any restrictions that your honor would put on me, I would abide by them 100%.”

Outside the courthouse Thursday, Steg declined to speak to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter.

Steg managed St. Francis Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Darby outside Philadelphia in 2017, where three residents died, but he was not an owner.

Steg is currently listed by name as part-owner of 15 different Pennsylvania nursing homes, all of them purchased in the last three years.

'Devastation’

Steg’s sentencing Thursday stems from an investigation conducted by the state attorney general’s office and the Darby Borough Police Department, beginning in 2017. It found that three residents at St. Francis died from preventable pressure wounds, sepsis, dehydration and bowel obstructions as a result of Steg’s failure to address inadequate staffing levels, according to a March criminal complaint from investigators.

Representatives of the affected families submitted statements in the case, one of which was read in court on Thursday.

“I’m not the type of man to show much emotion but this devastation has cut me to the core,” read a statement from William Coleman regarding the death of his mother, Lois Coleman. “In my opinion, this man should not ever be allowed to work in the health care industry in any way, shape or form.”

Steg also has to pay a total of $15,000 in restitution to victims’ families. The Coleman family’s share is $2,250. He has 53 months of probation remaining, according to the attorney general’s office.

In that time, he also can’t operate, manage or own a majority share of any Pennsylvania nursing homes, according to his plea of “no contest” negotiated with the attorney general’s office.

Steg was able to serve his term of house arrest over the last six months. On Thursday, the judge ordered his electronic monitor removed.

A no-contest plea under Pennsylvania criminal law is considered a conviction, but not an admission of guilt to those crimes. Reckless endangerment is a second-degree misdemeanor in Pennsylvania, the same classification as simple assault. One count carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Steg’s probation also stipulates he can only travel in his home state of New Jersey, Pennsylvania or New York. To travel outside New Jersey, he has to notify his probation officer first, the judge said.

The nursing home owner has no prior criminal record.

But the ongoing lawsuit in Delaware County makes familiar allegations of negligent behavior at Brinton Manor two years after the deaths of three victims at St. Francis.

Bevin Newlin and Stacey Loehrs filed the suit in 2020 claiming that their mother at Brinton Manor died from complications of an untreated wound.

The two women claimed in their suit that during a visit to see their mother, Patricia O’Donnell, at Brinton Manor, she was in such poor condition that Newlin called 911 when a nurse refused to send her mother to the hospital.

Medical professionals at the hospital determined O'Donnell was malnourished and had a severely infected wound, the lawsuit claims. She died about two weeks later.

Their attorney told LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday she would ask her clients if they wanted to talk about their case. They did not contact LNP | LancasterOnline by Thursday.

In September, a judge scheduled a jury trial for the case to begin in January 2023.