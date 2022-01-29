A great horned owl has returned to a long-standing nesting spot in a Mount Joy sycamore tree, quelling fears that owls would abandon the popular bird-watching site after a human climbed up and took an owlet from its mother last spring.

Though taking the baby owl was legal — part of a permitted hunting technique called falconry — borough officials have since updated rules to keep it from happening again, prohibiting both hunting and wildlife removal at local parks.

According to Mayor Timothy Bradley Jr., that includes Little Chiques Park, where owls have nested and raised young for years in the sycamore tree, drawing dozens of birders and wildlife photographers, both locals and out-of-state visitors.

This week, Bradley celebrated the owl’s return.

“We are certainly happy to see that. It was a sigh of relief,” Bradley said. “This is, really, a community resource.”

The owl has been in the nest — a hollow knot in the tree — since at least Sunday, when local resident Sandy Christian spotted it and snapped a photo, later sharing it alongside an enthusiastic text message, which announced, “She’s home!”

Outrage last spring

Christian was one of the more vocal critics among a group of local residents and wildlife enthusiasts who were outraged by the owlet’s removal last March. Some even initially filed reports with police, hoping that the man who took the baby bird could be punished.

Instead, they found out the man was a licensed hunter permitted to practice falconry, a centuries-old technique of using trained birds of prey to hunt other animals.

State law allows falconers to capture and train a limited number of wild raptors — like hawks, falcons or owls — for use in the sport. That includes young birds like the owlet removed from the borough park.

But Christian and other critics, including within the falconry community, lambasted the falconer for removing a bird from such a beloved nest, one that attracts tourists to the borough in northwestern Lancaster County.

“No one in their right mind could believe that someone would do that at such a well known owl site,” Christian said.

New rules, enforcement

Hoping to keep it from happening again, some of those critics began advocating for change, petitioning borough decision-makers to alter rules in a way that would prohibit falconry within the park. As early as April, it became a talking point at public meetings.

However, it wasn’t until Nov. 1 that members of the local borough council voted unanimously at a regular meeting to make changes, according to Mark Pugliese, the borough’s manager.

Rules now prohibit climbing trees, as well as “hunting of any kind” at parks.

Similarly, officials have banned the removal of wildlife from borough-owned properties, which include parks. Fishing is permitted as long as anglers follow state licensing requirements.

There also has been a shift in the way those rules will be enforced, Pugliese said.

“One major change is that the ordinance now gives the authority for our police officers to enforce all park rules,” he said. “Prior to that, it was left up to the administration to enforce.”

Soon, signs printed with the new rules likely will be installed within parks, Pugliese said, noting that surveillance cameras may be installed, too.

“We already have cameras in one of the parks,” he said, not being specific, “but the goal is to add cameras to other parks. This is a budgeted item in our 2022 budget. Unfortunately, we may get a little behind depending on product shortages.”

Pleased with outcome

This week, Christian said she was pleased with the outcome.

“I’m just thrilled that the borough listened to us,” she said.

All along, however, Christian said she’s worried more about the fate of the nest, specifically wondering whether the baby’s removal might have scared adult owls so badly that they wouldn’t return.

Spotting the owl in the sycamore earlier this month was a major comfort, she said.

“We are happy it’s back and protected,” Christian said. “She is nesting at her normal time.”

Now, Christian and others are anxiously hoping and waiting for a mother owl to hatch babies, which she suspects will be visible in the nest by March.

Still, Christian said she often thinks about the owlet that was taken from the nest last year.

“I would like to know how the owl is doing,” she said.