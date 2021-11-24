A tractor-trailer overturned and came to rest in the median of Route 30 near Columbia, snarling mid-day traffic in the area Wednesday.

The westbound lanes of Route 30 were shut down for the accident which was reported at 12:03 p.m. just west of the Malleable Road overpass.

The truck, which was pulling an empty trailer, was initially on its side and the driver was trapped inside, according to emergency dispatches. The driver was freed about 20 minutes after the crash was reported.

Emergency responders on the scene said the westbound lanes of Route 30 would be shut down for "an extended period of time." The road was closed between the Prospect Road and Route 441 exits.