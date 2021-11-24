A tractor-trailer overturned and came to rest in the median of Route 30 near Columbia, snarling traffic in the area for the whole afternoon Wednesday.

The westbound lanes of Route 30 between Prospect Road and Route 441 exits were shut down until 5 p.m. for the accident which was reported at 12:03 p.m. just west of the Malleable Road overpass.

The truck, which was pulling an empty trailer, was initially on its side and the driver was trapped inside, according to emergency dispatches. The driver was freed about 20 minutes after the crash was reported but there were no updates on any possible injuries.