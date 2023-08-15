Flaggers will be used in place of traffic lights at the intersection of Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) and Centerville Road during overnight construction work this week.

Utility work will take place nightly at the intersection between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Thursday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

There will also be lane closures at the intersection of Hempland Road and Centerville Road between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Wednesday, for paving work. On Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., paving will take place on Centerville Road between Route 462 (Columbia Avenue) and Cornerstone Drive.

The work is part of the $36.3 million Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project, which is expected to be completed in July 2025. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.