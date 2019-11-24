Firefighters are still on the scene of a three-alarm fire at the Weis Markets store in Gap after responding to the blaze early Sunday morning.

Fire units were dispatched to the store at 5360 Lincoln Highway in Salisbury Township at 1:10 a.m.

At one point, more than 3 dozen emergency units from both Lancaster and Chester counties were involved in the firefighting effort.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is still on the scene and investigating the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated.