Overnight lane restrictions will begin Monday along a section of Route 283 in East Hempfield Township as part of an interchange reconstruction project.

Bridge work will result in the restrictions on Route 283 at the Landisville exit, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Lane restrictions will be in place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The Route 283 westbound off-ramp that connects to State Road (Route 772) closed last week for up to a month.

The multiphase widening and bridge replacement project began in March 2019 and is expected to be completed in June 2021.

Nearly 60,000 vehicles travel the Route 283 interchange daily. About 13,000 vehicles travel Route 722 each day, according to PennDOT.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. of Bedford County was contracted to do the work for $18.47 million.

The primary signed detour uses westbound Route 283 to the exit for Route 772 and Mount Joy/Manheim to return on eastbound Route 283 to Route 722 and State Road, according to PennDOT. However, motorists can also use the exit for Route 741 and East Petersburg to access northbound Route 722.

State Road (Route 722) traffic has been shifted to the west side of the roadway since April 10 to separate traffic from the work area within the Route 283 interchange for Landisville.

