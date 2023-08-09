A fire ravaged an apartment building in Ephrata on Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 500 block of East Main Street just before midnight.

The Farmersville Fire Company posted on Facebook that their firefighters joined the Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company to help fight the fire. Photos from the department show the building engulfed in flames.

Debris was scattered across the front parking lot next to Main St. in Ephrata; a black SUV parked in front of the apartment where the fire started was left with melted tires, incinerated seats and smashed windows crushed with remains from the building.

The roof of the complex was almost entirely caved in, save for one far end of the building. Siding was melted, and gutters were ripped down as well.

Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company president Jim Kiefer stated that 12 total units who responded, with no injuries reported amongst the company members. One resident was transported to a local hospital for asthma-related issues but had no other injuries.

The cause is still being determined. Kiefer praised the responding units for a "well-done" job.

Richard Lowery, who lives directly next to the apartment where the blaze began, said he received a call while working at Four Seasons Produce around 11:30 p.m. reporting that the building was engulfed in flames.

Lowery has been displaced by the fire, but he professed admiration for the responding fire companies who were able to contain it; they were able to preserve his Marine Corps memorabilia, including an honorable discharge, by placing it on a couch and covering it with a tarp.

He and other displaced residents, totaling 20 people across 12 families were brought to Trinity Lutheran Church for the evening by the Red Cross, according to Clover Properties manager Sam Arbuckle. The Red Cross is looking to set up the residents at the Hampton Court Inn as well, and it encouraged anyone needing assistance to call 1-800-733-2767.

According to Arbuckle, the building will need a total overhaul after the extent of the damages is assessed.

“It’s heartbreaking, man," Arbuckle said. "My main concern was that everybody was OK.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ NEXT

Short-lived water alert has Lancaster County residents asking questions [update]

National Weather Service extends assessment of possible tornadoes during Monday's storm [update]