New Holland Pike in Upper Leacock Township is closed Friday morning after an overnight barn fire.

The fire started around 2 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A truck driver who was driving by noticed the fire and woke up the people living next to the barn, WGAL reported.

The fire was reported under control at 4:37 a.m., according to a supervisor with LCWC. But more than a dozen emergency units are still on the scene as of 7:30.

No injuries were reported, according to the supervisor.

New Holland Pike is closed from Snake Hill Road (near Worship Center and Lancaster County Christian School) and Forest Hill Road, according to 511pa.com.