Fire crews responded to Quarryville Elementary School on Tuesday for what turned out to be a minor incident, according to Solanco School District.

"A belt on a fan overheated, and local firefighters ventilated the building," a post on the district's website said. "The incident occurred after dismissal; there were no students in the school."

Initial dispatch reports indicated the call at 211 S. Hess St. in Quarryville Borough came in at 4:30 p.m.

Classes at the school started Monday.

