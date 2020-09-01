Solanco School District building

Solanco School District offices are located at 121 S. Hess St., Quarryville.

Fire crews responded to Quarryville Elementary School on Tuesday for what turned out to be a minor incident, according to Solanco School District.

"A belt on a fan overheated, and local firefighters ventilated the building," a post on the district's website said. "The incident occurred after dismissal; there were no students in the school."

Initial dispatch reports indicated the call at 211 S. Hess St. in Quarryville Borough came in at 4:30 p.m.

Classes at the school started Monday. 

