If you’ve ever dreamed of safely driving into the Susquehanna River, an upcoming auction holds the solution.

The state's largest car auction of the year will take place at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania Auto Auction, at 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville on Tuesday. Those interested can pre-register today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on-site of the auction.

The auction will feature over 500 vehicles, including police interceptors, vehicles with four-wheel drive, sports cars and more.

One of the offerings includes a 1943 GMC DUKW-353, which is also known as a duck boat. The World War II-era vehicle is amphibious, which means it can drive on land and in water.

The inside of the car is hollow, which makes it buoyant.

The vehicle was used by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, according to a press release.

Some of the other vehicles include a 2004 Porsche Cayenne and a 2013 Dodge Avenger. Click here to find a complete list of all cars available at auction.

There will be one more auction this year; the Grantville auction is the fifth of 6 held this year.