Pennsylvanians over the age of 65 make up only about 15% of the state's total population, they account for more than half of the COVID-19 cases that have been hospitalized over the past month, recent data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows.

Starting on March 26, the department began adding the positive cases and hospitalizations by age range to their daily COVID-19 updates.

The most recent data shows that about 19% of confirmed COVID-19 cases were seniors over 65, while 40% were those between the ages of 25 and 49. About 29% were individuals between 50 and 49, while about 9% were between 19 and 24.

Patients under 18 made up between 0% and 1% of the total population hospitalized. About 51% are seniors over 65 and 27% are patients between 50 and 64.

As of Wednesday, there were 5,805 confirmed cases and 74 deaths reported throughout the state. About 620 individuals have been hospitalized statewide.

In Lancaster County, there were 157 confirmed cases and three deaths reported as of Wednesday.