Editor's note: This post will be updated throughout Thursday with traffic updates related to the winter storm.

7:15 a.m.: At least 14 vehicle crashes have been reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. A majority of those crashes did not involved injuries.

First responders are on the scene of a crash in Clay Township that happened around 6:55 a.m. Minor to moderate injuries were reported in that crash, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

7 a.m.: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued speed restrictions for Route 30 and Route 283 and Route 222 through Lancaster County, Thursday morning.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph on those three routes, with commercial vehicles only allowed in the right lane.

Lancaster County is expected to get between 3 to 7 inches of snow by Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Snow emergencies have been declared for multiple municipalities in the county. Click here for a full list.