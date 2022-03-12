Power outage logo 1

Over 800 PPL customers in Lancaster County are without power as heavy snow blankets the area, according to PPL's power outage map.

As of 3:45 p.m., the map shows 814 customers without power. The outages are spread out across the county with weather being listed as the cause.

Estimated repair times vary.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Lancaster County until 5 p.m. Saturday.

