Over 800 PPL customers in Lancaster County are without power as heavy snow blankets the area, according to PPL's power outage map.

As of 3:45 p.m., the map shows 814 customers without power. The outages are spread out across the county with weather being listed as the cause.

Estimated repair times vary.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Lancaster County until 5 p.m. Saturday.

1/2 Power flickering on-and-off at my house.. and ~5,000 customers are already without power in LanCo. Numerous outages in the Southeastern states too. These numbers will only go up today as winds continue to increase (gusting up to 50 mph at times) & temps fall through the 20s.. pic.twitter.com/6GQt4wEXiM — MU Weather Center (@MUweather) March 12, 2022