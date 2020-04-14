More than 80% of the 4,156 people Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning have tested negative.

The information is included in data the hospital began making public Tuesday morning at its website and says it will update daily.

The data focuses on patients at the Lancaster city hospital, not all COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County.

"We are presenting this information as a public service to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and reduce the increasing rate of infections," the site says. "If we do not work together to flatten the infection-rate curve, we face the likelihood of unprecedented demand for our services. The public’s continued pursuit of social distancing, effective hand washing and other actions are essential to slowing the spread of infection and protecting our community’s overall health."

According to the data posted at 6 a.m. Tuesday, 16% of the 4,156 people test positive for the virus. The data also shows 39 hospitalized patients have the virus, 13 are in the intensive care unit, eight are on ventilators and there have been 13 COVID-19-related deaths at the hospital, with the average age of the deceased being 74.

Penn State Health launched a similar data site on March 30, showing number of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients at its hospitals in Hershey and Reading. It recently added tallies of how many COVID-19 patients have been discharged from or died at each hospital.