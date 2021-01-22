After four days of case counts in the 200s, Lancaster County reported over 300 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday afternoon.

Lancaster County reported 305 cases, bringing its total case count to 35,297 cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania reported another 5,338 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's overall total to 794,172 cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania also reported another 193 deaths since Thursday. To date, 20,321 people in Pennsylvania have died from COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County accounted for 12 of those deaths. The county has seen 866 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Thursday evening that the county has actually seen 812 deaths to date.

The discrepancy between the state's count of 866 and Dr. Diamantoni's count of 812 comes from a difference in how the state and county reports the death.

Dr. Diamantoni reports COVID-19 deaths that have happened in Lancaster County regardless of home origin while the state reports COVID-19 deaths among Lancaster County residents.

To date, 3,533,761 COVID-19 tests have come back negative in Pennsylvania.