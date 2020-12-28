In the past 24 hours, 230 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster County.

The latest report brings Lancaster County's case total to 26,957, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania saw 3,779 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's overall total to 613,804, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's report.

In total, 15,086 people in Pennsylvania have died because of COVID-19, with 76 of those deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

One of those deaths was reported in Lancaster County. The Department of Health says Lancaster County has seen 701 deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reports that the county has actually seen 677 deaths, according to the coroner's office's interactive dashboard. This will be updated with the latest report.

To date, 3,238,091 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.

