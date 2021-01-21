COVID-19 testing
Jennifer Gingerich, of York Haven, has her nose swabbed for a COVID-19 test by Derrick Chaney, of AMI, while seated in her vehicle at the pop-up testing center inside the building that formerly housed the Sears Auto Center at Park City Center Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

A temporary COVID-19 test clinic set-up in the former Sears Auto Center at Park City Mall last week tested more than 2,000 people.

The pop-up regional testing sites were launched by the Pennsylvania Department of Health — contracted through AMI, a Virginia-based healthcare services company — as a way to ensure more people have access to testing in the 61 counties in the commonwealth without a local health department.

About 460 people received a COVID-19 test through the clinic’s drive thru and walk-in locations on the first day — surpassing the 450 test kits allocated per day.

The clinic ran from Jan. 12 to Saturday and tested 2,069 people total.

“It went well,” said Larissa Gourdet, a New York-based nurse practitioner who led the 12-person team conducting tests in the county last week.

AMI’s five teams will be in Adams, Carbon, Washington, McKean and Snyder counties this week testing people in those regions.

