Over 150 call out racism in Solanco; Ephrata and Manheim also see peaceful protests

Black and white voices called out racism in rural, southern Lancaster County at a peaceful, but vociferous, rally Saturday in Quarryville, where over 150 people, overwhelmingly white, chanted “black lives matter” and took a knee with fists raised to protest the police killings of George Floyd and other black people.

“We’re not here to march through the streets of Quarryville and fight people. We are here to be heard,” said organizer Brittany Nadu, 26, in addressing the sign-waving demonstrators who rallied for two hours in Memorial Park, which police partly barricaded.

Elsewhere Saturday, demonstrations drew nearly 100 people in Ephrata and 50 in Manheim. Protests are planned Sunday in Elizabethtown, Millersville and Strasburg as the antiracism movement spurred by Floyd’s death in police custody enters a fourth week.

