Over 150 call out racism in Solanco; Ephrata and Manheim also see peaceful protests

Elisha Gibson, organizer of the Black Live Matters protest in Manheim, talks to protesters at the start of the event Saturday. Protesters gathered on Market Square in Manheim Saturday June 13, 2020 to assert Black Lives Matter and demand justice in the killing of George Floyd and demand systemic change.
8 year old Lucy Soto-Tompos holds signs while sitting on the shoulders of her Brother Andrew Ransing, of Manheim Township, while taking part in the protest on Market Square in Manheim Saturday June 13, 2020. The protesters gathered to assert Black Lives Matter and demand justice in the killing of George Floyd and demand systemic change.
Sarah Heckman, of Elizabethtown, holds up a sign while protesting in Manheim Saturday. Protesters gathered on Market Square in Manheim Saturday June 13, 2020 to assert Black Lives Matter and demand justice in the killing of George Floyd and demand systemic change.
A protester makes a sign before a demonstration in Market Square Saturday. Protesters gathered on Market Square in Manheim Saturday June 13, 2020 to assert Black Lives Matter and to demand for justice in the killing of George Floyd and demand systemic change.
Clara Weybright, left, and her mother Rebecca, of Rapho Township, holds signs during a protest on Market Square in Manheim Saturday, June 13, 2020. Protesters gathered on Market Square in Manheim Saturday to assert Black Lives Matter and demand justice in the killing of George Floyd and demand systemic change.
Jacob Steck, Elizabethtown, left; and Erin Slattery, of Mounty Joy, take part in a protest on Market Square in Manheim Saturday June 13, 2020 to assert Black Lives Matter and demand justice in the killing of George Floyd and demand systemic change.
Alexis Orzechowski, 17, of Lititz, left; and Lia Lindemuth, 17, also of Lititz; take part in a protest on Market Square in Manheim Saturday June 13, 2020. Protesters gathered to assert Black Lives Matter and demand justice in the killing of George Floyd and demand systemic change.
Gina Burkhart, of Manheim, left; stands with her daughter Emma, and Marianne Fitzkee, thrid from left, stand with her father Don and other protesters who gathered on Market Square in Manheim Saturday June 13, 2020. The protesters came to assert that Black Lives Matter and demand justice in the killing of George Floyd and demand systemic change.
Tracie Henry reacts during the Black Lives Matter rally in Quarryville Memorial Park on June 13, 2020.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
Protesters gather for a Black Lives Matter rally at Quarryville Memorial Park on June 13, 2020.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
A speaker addresses demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter rally at Quarryville Memorial Park on June 13, 2020.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally at Quarryville Memorial Park on June 13, 2020.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
Quarryville police officers keep an eye on demonstrators June 13, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter rally at the borough's Memorial Park.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
A demonstrator gestures June 13, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter rally at Quarryville Memorial Park.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
A demonstrator raises a fist June 13, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter rally at Quarryville Memorial Park.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally at Quarryville Memorial Park on June 13, 2020.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
Alaak Deu during a Black Lives Matter rally in Quarryville Memorial Park on June 13, 2020.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
Alaak Deu speaks during a Black Lives Matter rally in Quarryville Memorial Park on June 13, 2020.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally at Quarryville Memorial Park on June 13, 2020.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
Protesters march during a Black Lives Matter rally at Quarryville Memorial Park on June 13, 2020.
PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Taylor Enterline holds a sign during a protest on Market Square in Manheim Saturday June 13, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Eli Worley 16, East Hempfield, left; and his mother Keri Weaver stand with other protesters gathered on Market Square in Manheim Saturday June 13, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Taylor Enterline leads the protesters at Market Square in Manheim Saturday June 13, 2020.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Black and white voices called out racism in rural, southern Lancaster County at a peaceful, but vociferous, rally Saturday in Quarryville, where over 150 people, overwhelmingly white, chanted “black lives matter” and took a knee with fists raised to protest the police killings of George Floyd and other black people.
“We’re not here to march through the streets of Quarryville and fight people. We are here to be heard,” said organizer Brittany Nadu, 26, in addressing the sign-waving demonstrators who rallied for two hours in Memorial Park, which police partly barricaded.
Elsewhere Saturday, demonstrations drew nearly 100 people in Ephrata and 50 in Manheim. Protests are planned Sunday in Elizabethtown, Millersville and Strasburg as the antiracism movement spurred by Floyd’s death in police custody enters a fourth week.