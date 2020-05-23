When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, May 19.

What happened: The board has awarded a $127,302 contract to Chester-based Asphalt Industries Inc. to resurface roads on the northwest side of the township.

Why it matters: Each year, according to roadmaster and board Vice Chairman Dennis Groff, the township uses the oil-and-chip method to maintain roads across one of its four districts. This year the northwest side will receive this treatment to increase traction and prevent asphalt deterioration. The seven roads to be resurfaced are the following: Township Drive, Mill Race Avenue, Quarry Road, Black Horse Road, Oak Hill Drive, Cherry Hill Road and Esbenshade Road.

What’s next: Groff expects roadwork to start in either late summer or early fall.

In other news: Earlier this year, Nick Lopez announced his retirement as zoning officer after 16 years of service, effective June 4. The township has since hired Walter Hockensmith as his replacement. Hockensmith was previously employed for 28 years at a local concrete firm, most recently as an operations manager.