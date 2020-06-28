A barn caught fire in East Lampeter Township Sunday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was first reported at 8:22 a.m. in the 700 block of Hartman Station Road, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

The fire began in an oven, said Chris Kauffman, chief of Witmer Fire Protective Association. The barn had a recreation room on the second floor, which is where the oven was located.

Kauffman estimated the fire caused about $40,000 in damages.

An hour or so after crews arrived, the fire was under control. The scene was cleared around 12:30 p.m., Kauffman said.