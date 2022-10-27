A pop-up full size outdoor ice skating rink is coming to Park City Center Nov. 18 through Feb. 26.

The open-to-the-public rink will be located outside of space that formerly housed Bon Ton and that will be turned into an indoor holiday market at the shopping mall in Lancaster city at 142 Park City Center.

Operated by Pennsylvania-based Fight On Ice, the 60-foot by 100-foot rink will be open Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; with expanded holiday hours and weather permitting.

Single general admission tickets to skate are $12, with $10 skate rentals plus taxes and fees, from Dec. 16 through Jan. 2nd for peak holiday hours and $10 and $8 for all other sessions.

Reservations, which are encouraged, are available at flightonice.com. Discounts are available for purchasing family packages and passes. Group reservations and private events are also available.

Weekly events at the rink will include: free movie nights on Wednesdays with bottomless bags of popcorn; “Thank You Thursdays” for Lancaster County residents with a buy-one-get-one half off skate special, and “Dine, Shop and Skate Under the Stars” on Fridays with a discount on two-packs. Saturday night socials geared toward local school students will transform the rink into a colorful glow party with music and themed entertainment and “Sunday Family Fundays” will feature a special discounted four-pack ticket bundle, including complimentary offerings, activities and themes.

Flight on Ice is teaming up with Park City owner Brookfield Properties and Discover Lancaster to present the rink.

“We’re excited to partner with Flight On Ice and Park City Center on this great new holiday and winter attraction for the area,” said Edward Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster, which markets the county to tourists and travelers. “The numerous experiences on offer have wide appeal and will make for wonderful memories for family and friends alike.”