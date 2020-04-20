Two outdoor COVID-19 testing sites at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences and Clipper Magazine Stadium will close at noon Tuesday, April 21, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UPMC Pinnacle.

The health systems, which have partnered to offer COVID-19 testing at Clipper Magazine Stadium, said the site will be closed due to high winds.

Penn Medicine's testing site at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences will also be closed.

Both testing sites will reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.