Outdoor tents at two locations that serve as swab sites for COVID-19 tests will close at noon today — Thursday, April 9 — because of inclement weather and high winds in the forecast, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UPMC said.

The health systems partnered to open tents outside Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city at 650 N. Prince St., where they're running operations separately.

LG Health also has a swab tent at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.

All those tents will stop operations today at noon.