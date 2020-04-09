testing site

A network of tents has been set up in the parking lot of Clipper Magazine Stadium 650 N. Prince St. in Lancaster city Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The tents will be used for a COVID-19 testing site that is Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UPMC Pinnacle partnership. 

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Outdoor tents at two locations that serve as swab sites for COVID-19 tests will close at noon today — Thursday, April 9 — because of inclement weather and high winds in the forecast, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UPMC said.

The health systems partnered to open tents outside Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city at 650 N. Prince St., where they're running operations separately

LG Health also has a swab tent at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences. 

All those tents will stop operations today at noon.

Tags