Lancaster County commissioners lifted the ban on outdoor fires Wednesday, noting that recent rainfall has lowered the risk of accidental wildfires.

The ban was originally approved on June 7 and took effect June 9, after a bone-dry May helped create unusually dry conditions.

Three days later, a substantial one-inch downpour soaked much of the county, with smaller rain events in the following days.

“I had no idea county commissioners had this power,” Commissioner John Trescot joked at a public meeting Tuesday, noting the correlation between the rain coming shortly after the ban was enacted.

Lancaster County experienced the driest May since 1888, and the driest single month since February 2002, according to Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, which registered just .29 inches of precipitation. The historical average for May is 3.6 inches.

While the county is still seeing drought conditions, according to federal metrics, the recent rain and rising humidity levels have lowered the risk for accidental, human-caused wildfires. Natural wildfires, which come from lightning strikes, are extremely rare in Pennsylvania, according to state forestry officials.