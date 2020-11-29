Ed Mitchell had just pulled out of a gravel lot a little before 10 a.m. Saturday in rural Penn Township when he abruptly brought his pickup to a stop in the middle of Dead End Road.

He rolled down the driver-side window, gesturing toward the bed and offering a smile nearly as wide as the brim on his bright orange hat.

In that bed, there was a six-point buck, which Mitchell, 68, of Lititz, said he was proud to show off.

“I got it with one shot,” Mitchell said.

He'd shot it earlier that morning in State Game Lands 156, becoming one of the lucky hunters to bag a buck on the first day of Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season.

Mitchell was far from alone in that patch of woods, which stretches across the border of Lancaster and Lebanon counties just south of Route 322.

Early Saturday, pickup trucks and SUVs lined the shoulders and filled the parking areas along that stretch of highway. Against the nearby brown, leafless trees, rifle-toting hunters were easy to spot, clad in their orange coats and caps as they paced deeper into the woods.

In one of those parking areas, John Shelley, 69, of Manheim, was packing away gear into his red pickup shortly before 9 a.m. He'd arrived only a few hours earlier.

“I should still be in the woods,” Shelley said, adding that he'd seen no deer all morning and planned to move to a new hunting spot. “I'm just out for the buck.”

Despite the inaction, Shelley — who's hunted since he was 12 — said he was happy to be out on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

This season marks a second year for the Saturday opener — a departure from Pennsylvania's longstanding tradition of opening the Monday after Thanksgiving. In 2020, state Game Commission officials will allow hunting today, a Sunday, too.

“Now, you don't have to wait,” Shelley said, remembering the past decades and the anxious days that ticked by between Thanksgiving and the following Monday.

A few miles east, Mitchell was less excited about the earlier opener, admitting he's a stickler for tradition.

“To me, it just doesn't seem right,” he said, though he couldn't complain too much while his truck bed held the six-point — a buck he'd bagged about 8:40 a.m.

Still, Mitchell's opening day wasn't devoid of disappointment. He said he'd planned to spend it hunting with one of his grandsons. But that plan had to be nixed when he learned that the grandson had been exposed to the contagious COVID-19 virus.

“I wish it would hurry up and get over,” Mitchell said, referring to the ongoing pandemic.

Just over the border into Lebanon County, 13-year-old Isaac Deller and his father, 44-year-old Steve, stood at the center of a group of orange-wearing family members. It was about 10:30 a.m. in a gravel lot along Boyd Street in Cornwall Borough.

There, Isaac Deller climbed into the bed of a pickup, lifting a dead buck's head to show off its seven-pointed antlers. The father and son, of Dillsburg, York County, said they both got shots on the buck — Isaac Deller's first.

The 13-year-old admitted that he'd fallen asleep sometime after their 6 a.m. arrival to the hunting spot, waking about an hour and a half later before quickly spotting the buck.

“I saw the deer in the distance, and that woke me up,” he said.

Steve Deller said he was pleased with the quick success.

“I'd rather get one as quickly as possible,” the father said, guessing that the weekend opener could mean bigger crowds hunting in the same spots.

But Lancaster County butcher Troy Bair said he wasn't noticing anything out of the ordinary at his West Donegal Township shop, Bair's Deer Processing.

By 11:30 a.m., the shop's phone was ringing off the hook, and about a dozen dead buck laid near a loading dock waiting to be processed. Bair said he expected about 60 to 75 by the end of the day — average for the opener.

“It's a normal day,” he said.

However, Bair said he anticipates both local hunters and those returning from out-of-town trips will be visiting his shop with first-day kills into next week. Most don't need to be processed the same day they were shot, he said.

Then, the success of this season's opener might be clearer, Bair said.

“The first day is always a little sluggish,” he said.

