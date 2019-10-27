Our Town Landisville-Salunga: Historic villages combine to give identity, history to Hempfield area

Situated along the historic King’s Highway, now Harrisburg Pike, Salunga and Landisville were early industrial centers in the middle of prosperous farmland.

A religious camp meeting as well as grain and coal mills, cigar factories, tobacco warehouses and a machine works thrived near the railroad stop that opened in the 1830s halfway between Lancaster city and Mount Joy.

Less than a mile from one another, Salunga and Landisville developed a natural rivalry and separate town loyalties.

“The people who lived in Salunga didn’t really like the people in Landisville, and vice versa. It was a definite division,” says Millie Brubaker, who grew up in Salunga and then moved east to Landisville.

By the numbers 4,588: Population of Landisville/Salunga 4: Hempfield School District schools in Landisville 4,366: Staff/students at Hempfield schools in Landisville 3.1: Square miles occupied by Salunga/Landisville census district $15: Annual cost of individual membership at Amos Herr House Foundation and Historical Society 15 cents: Landisville Speedway admission in 1935

But growth has since merged the towns into a continuous stretch of homes and businesses along Harrisburg Pike that are now served by one post office and one fire company, erasing many of the distinctions between the two unincorporated villages.

And as Hempfield School District expanded its campus in Landisville to the point where its student and staff population nearly eclipses the combined population of Salunga and Landisville, the identity of residents has continued to shift.

“Now people look at it as Hempfield,” said Ron Cooper, who owns an automotive service center in Salunga and a car sales business in Landisville. “And Hempfield covers everything.”

Historic center

While growth has suburbanized the area, the thriving past of Salunga and Landisville is still visible in its stately homes along Main Street and the grid of street and industrial buildings tucked near the rail line.

“As soon as you get out of town, you get into development, but the main street has not changed,” says Larry Hiestand, whose family was one of the original families in the area that would become Salunga.

With few stores and restaurants in town, Salunga and Landisville would have few natural gathering places if it wasn’t for Amos Herr, a former Hempfield schoolteacher who donated land for the expansive Landisville park that bears his name.

Herr’s family owned property at the outskirts of Landisville since the 1840s, and he lived there with his wife, Ethel, until her death in 1974. The couple didn’t have any children, and Herr donated part of the property to the township. Herr, who died in 1987, stipulated the land be put to public use.

In addition to ballfields, playgrounds and pavilions, the land, which is owned by East Hempfield Township, is home to municipal offices as well as the East Hempfield Township Police Department.

“I would say that park is the center of activity for this area,” says Bill Ulrich, secretary of the Landisville Lions Club, whose family operated a heating business in Landisville for years.

For many families, Hempfield School District is another center of town, especially for students from the immediate area who will go to schools in the district from kindergarten through high school.

“These children are always here,” says Nancy Neff, a first grade teacher at Landisville Primary Center. “The parents see this as this is their family.”

Abiding appeal

Longtime residents of Landisville and Salunga feel wisftul about the changes, but they can also appreciate the qualities that make the area an attractive place to live.

Ron Crawford, who moved from Lancaster city to Landisville more than 50 years ago recalls thinking the town seemed like it was in the middle of nowhere.

“There was nothing out here in the 1960s,” he says. However, he adds, “as time has gone by, it’s become a nice area to live.”

The once open areas around town have been filled in, with some of that development erasing parts of the village’s history.

For example, the former Landisville Speedway is now a housing development along Nissley Road south of Harrisburg Pike, and the former Bamford Mines site is occupied by the Kellogg plant south of Route 283 near State Road.

And the Route 283 bypass, which routed most through traffic around town, also created a hard boundary, and the towns didn’t expand beyond that line. For example, just on the other side of the highway, Spooky Nook Sports and the Lancaster County Public Training Center, both have Manheim addresses.

But there is still much that is distinctive for the area, including the Landisville Camp Meeting grounds with its stately ash trees, which make it feel like a getaway, even though it is surrounded by housing developments and schools.

“When you drive through the fence, there’s just this peace here,” says Carrie Swarr, president of the Landisville Camp Meeting Association.

And Amos Herr Park, which is the venue for countless sporting events and outings, also includes the original Herr family homestead, which is regularly open for tours that offer a glimpse of life on a 19th-century farm.

Along with the convenient proximity to highways, those community assets amid towns that retain much of their historic charm is the reason many people have moved to the area.

And they’re also the reason many longtime resident have stayed — even if it’s not always clear where they live.

“We’re part of East Hempfield now more so than the village — Village? What do you call us? — of Landisville or Salunga,” Armstrong says.