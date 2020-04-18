Has it really only been a month?

Here are some key dates in the coronavirus crisis in Lancaster County:

Wednesday, March 18: Twelve days after Pennsylvania reported its first coronavirus case and two days after all K-12 schools in the state closed, Lancaster General Hospital reports that it is treating the first known case of COVID-19 in Lancaster County. On the same day, a 55-year-old Northampton County man becomes the first Pennsylvanian to die of the disease.

First positive COVID-19 test reported in Lancaster County Lancaster General Hospital said Wednesday it is treating a patient who has tested positive f…

Thursday, March 19: Gov. Tom Wolf orders all non-life-sustaining businesses to close.

Monday, March 23: Gov. Wolf extends school closure through at least April 6.

Friday, March 27: A woman in her late 80s dies at Lancaster General Hospital, becoming the first person to die of COVID-19 in Lancaster County. Gov. Wolf extends state’s stay-at-home order to Lancaster and seven other counties, bringing total to 17.

Monday, March 30: Gov. Tom Wolf orders schools to remain closed indefinitely.

Tuesday, March 31: Lancaster County surpasses 100 cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday, April 1: Gov. Wolf extends stay-at-home order statewide.

Gov. Tom Wolf extends coronavirus stay-at-home order to all of Pennsylvania Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in…

Friday, April 3: Pennsylvania surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths. Gov. Tom Wolf urges all Pennsylvanians to wear masks when leaving their homes.

Saturday, April 4: Pennsylvania surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases.

Tuesday, April 7: Anglers awaken to learn that Pennsylvania has launched a surprise opening of its annual trout season, 11 days earlier than scheduled.

Wednesday, April 8: Lancaster County surpasses 500 COVID-19 cases.

Thursday, April 9: Gov. Tom Wolf orders schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year. More than 100,000 Pennsylvanians have now been tested for coronavirus, and 17.3% of them have tested positive.

Wolf orders Pennsylvania schools closed through rest of academic year Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in…

Monday, April 13: Lancaster County surpasses 50 deaths.

Friday, April 17: Lancaster County death count rises to 85.

Friday, April 17: Unemployment soars to 17.9% in Lancaster County, with more than 50,000 workers idled. That's twice the rate during the Great Recession of 2008-09. It is also likely the highest rate since the Great Depression of the 1930s, when the national unemployment rate approached 25%.