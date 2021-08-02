The chaos and confusion at Spooky Nook Sports on Sunday afternoon wasn't the way Sean Smith envisioned the last tournament of the season ending for his 17U AAU basketball team.

Smith and his travel team from Trenton, New Jersey, were at Spooky Nook to play in the second day of the Marquee Nationals tournament hosted by Marquee Hoops. The tournament featured teams from throughout the Northeast playing on courts throughout the East Hempfield Township complex.

When he grabbed a bag of basketballs to throw on his back as he rushed to exit the sports building with other panicked players and spectators, Smith remembered thinking, "If someone starts shooting from behind, these basketballs may save my life."

Tish Huddle, 34, of Manheim, was exercising in the complex’s fitness area when she suddenly heard yelling and screaming – sounds that aren’t totally unusual in a building that typically has a competitive atmosphere.

But the screams didn’t stop, and soon Huddle saw people sprinting across the building toward exits.

“It was a surreal experience,” she said.

At first Huddle thought there could have been a fire. Then she was told there was someone in the building with a gun, and she made her way outside.

“It was a madhouse out there,” she said. “Kids were crying, trying to find their parents, not knowing what was going on. We had to just sit there and take it all in.”

Police said there were no firearms used Sunday at Spooky Nook Sports, where police were initially called for a report of shots fired around 2:26 p.m. But multiple people were injured and trampled on when thousands of spectators and athletes rushed to exit the complex.

Police believe the chaos was prompted by some sort of an altercation.

Shortly before the incident occurred, Smith and his team were waiting near court number one to play their next game.

His players were excited and coming off a win against the number-one-seeded team. As they were waiting by the court, Smith said he noticed his players watching a woman running from the other side of the complex.

"Everybody run; get out. He got a gun," Smith said the woman was yelling.

"And that was it. We took off," he said.

Smith said he didn't hear any gunshots, but that didn't stop him and his team from cutting across another court on their sprint to the exits.

It was frantic and chaotic, Smith recalled. He met up with as many players as he could outside Spooky Nook, but there were still players, friends and family unaccounted for.

Disinformation about what caused the panic quickly spread on social media. Online rumors that the chaos began after a gun was pulled or a chair was thrown are not supported by evidence, police have stated. Investigators are continuing to review video and conduct interviews, but there has been nothing to confirm initial reports of a gun being fired, police said in a brief news released Monday afternoon. All known injuries during the incident were a result of the chaotic evacuation or were sport-specific. Huddle, who didn’t hear any gunshots, also cast doubt on online rumors of person inside the building brandishing a firearm. She also said other theories that the panic was caused by a fight or the loud crash of a chair that was thrown didn’t make much sense. “If it was just a normal fistfight then people would just get out of the way, they wouldn’t go running for their lives,” she said. But even if security footage shows no evidence of a guest with a firearm, "it doesn’t make the moment any less terrifying," Spooky Nook Sports said in a social media post Monday.

Reese Vanscoten, 17, told LNP|LancasterOnline on Sunday that he didn't hear or see the initial incident, but saw a mass of people running off the complex's basketball courts.

He said he hid in a kitchen with coworkers for about 20 minutes and was initially unsure exactly what had happened, but an employee’s walkie-talkie warned him and others of a potential active shooter and reports of gunfire.

"It was very scary for me," Vanscoten said.

Smith said that the hour-and-40-minute drive back to Trenton is usually occupied by music, but Sunday's drive home was silent, except for when he was decompressing on the phone.

"Our kids were scared," he said Monday. "On our way home, I'm thinking about all the things that could have happened in this situation."

Smith added that the situation was "very chaotic" and that people were still "kind of traumatized" from the incident.

Added security

After talking with his team when they made it back to New Jersey, Smith said they decided they will return to Spooky Nook in the future, but they're hoping to see more security.

"The parking security was more strict than inside," he said. "The security wasn't really checking everything."

Spooky Nook isn't alone in that facet, though, Smith added.

"There's never really too much heightened security," he said. "Because, you know it's a kid's event."

Diane Garber, a spokesperson with the East Hempfield Township Police Department, told reporters Sunday the sports complex has armed security guards with check-in points in the parking lot and at entrances to the facility, but they don't search bags "unless there's a reason to search a bag." There is also signage at entrances letting people know what they can and can't bring into the venue.

Huddle wasn’t caught up in the initial wave of people rushing for the exits, but said she felt the exit from the fitness center was fairly orderly.

“It wasn’t really that scary, it was more of a matter of trying to figure out what was going on,” she said.

Huddle said she’d feel safe returning to Spooky Nook, but even so, she would like answers as to what exactly happened.

Calls to officials at Spooky Nook Sports have not yet been returned. The sports facility reopened for normal business hours on Monday.

Smith said he hopes the incident shines a light on the need for more security.

"There's no knock on Marquee Hoops or Spooky Nook," Smith said. "They just need to thoroughly check our bags and know what's in them."

"It's a first-class facility," Smith said in reference to Spooky Nook Sports. "It's one of the best in the country."

As of Monday morning, no charges had been filed and police said they were still investigating. Garber also said that it's possible no crime was committed, but someone may have caused a false alarm which then led to the panic.

Anyone with video of the event or who witnessed a firearm being used is asked to call police at East Hempfield police at 717-898-3103.