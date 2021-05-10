An osprey that had been rehabilitating after it was tangled in a fishing line over the Susquehanna River has been freed back into the wild, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said Monday.

A rescue team consisting of the Game Commission, the Rawlinsville Fire Company Station 58, among other agencies, helped free the osprey after it was caught mid-flight in a fishing line that was hanging off of the Norman Wood Bridge on Route 372 in Martic Township, south of Holtwood, on April 28, the Game Commission said in a news release.

Rawlinsville Deputy Chief Richard Fuhrman rappelled off the 175-foot bridge to rescue the osprey, which was suspended about 75 feet above the water and unable to free itself, according the news release.

The osprey was released back into the wild after several days of care at the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, the Game Commission said.

ServIntel Aeronautics, Scallwags Animal Rescue and Raven Ridge Wildlife Center also assisted in saving the osprey, according to the news release.

People can help protect wildlife by cleaning up snagged fishing lines and debris when possible, the Game Commission said. Wildlife, including birds and small mammals, are frequently entangled in fishing lines, which can result in injury or death to the animals.