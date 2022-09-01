The Harrisburg office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the building collapse at a Chambersburg construction site Tuesday that killed a Washington Boro man.

Steven Garrett Graby, a 30-year-old ironworker with Lancaster-based High Structural Erectors, died as a result of the collapse of multiple concrete walls that had just been put up for a new bakery building on the campus of Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls at 1000 Garber Road in Guilford Township.

Lancaster-based Wohlsen Construction is the general contractor for the project.

Several walls became unstable and collapsed around 2:15 p.m. Graby’s body was found and removed from the rubble shortly before 10 p.m., state police said. Tuesday. No one else was injured.

Leni Fortson, an OSHA spokesperson, said the federal administration’s investigation includes High Structural Erectors and its parent company High Company LLC, neither of whom has any record of prior OSHA investigations. OSHA has six months to conduct the investigation and release its findings, she said.

Graby joined High Structural Erectors last year, a company spokesperson said.

“Garrett was a dedicated coworker, and our immediate focus is on providing support to Garrett’s family and our Structural Erectors team. The cause of this accident is unknown at this time and will be under investigation,” read part of a statement issued by Krista Merkel, a spokesperson for High Company LLC.

Chambersburg is in Franklin County, about 85 miles west of Lancaster.