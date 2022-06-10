Editors Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the factory is named Mars Wrigley Factory. Earlier reports referred to it as the M&M Mars Factory.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation on the incident at the Mars Wrigley Factory involving two employees being stuck in a tank of chocolate.

Kevin Chambers, Area Director for OSHA’s Harrisburg office, said the investigation could take up to six months to complete and said he couldn’t comment further since the investigation is ongoing. OSHA was alerted on Thursday by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and responded within a short time, Chamber said.

More than two dozen emergency personnel responded to the Mars Wrigley Factory in Elizabethtown Thursday shortly after 2 p.m. after two employees got stuck in a tank of chocolate. Dispatch reported at the time that while the two individuals were "not floating around" in a vat of chocolate, officers had trouble getting them out.

Rescue units had to cut a hole out of the bottom in order to free the employees, according to dispatch reports.

Both employees were transferred Thursday afternoon to hospitals, one via helicopter, according to police dispatch.

"We can confirm both external contractors have been taken offsite for further evaluation," a representative from Mars Wrigley said in an email Friday morning. "We’re extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders."

The factory has resumed normal operations but no other details were provided as of Friday from Mars Wrigley.

As of Friday emergency responders have not responded to requests for comment.