Mars Wrigley is facing nearly $15,000 in fines after a federal investigation into how workers became trapped in a chocolate tank at the Elizabethtown facility last June.

Those workers were not authorized to work in the tanks and were not trained on the proper safety procedures for the equipment, Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators found.

Two external contractors from I.K. Stoltzfus Service became trapped in the tank shortly after 2 p.m. on June 9. The contractors were there to clean tanks, according to the OSHA report. Dispatchers noted at the time that the workers were “not floating around” in the chocolate, but that officers had trouble getting them out. First responders had to cut a hole in the bottom of the tank in order for the workers to get out, according to previous reporting.

Both workers had to be taken to hospitals, one via helicopter.

Efforts to reach Caitlin Kemper, Senior Manager External Affairs Corporate Affairs and Communications with Mars Wrigley, were not successful on Thursday. The Elizabethtown facility is owned by Mars Inc., which is headquartered globally in McLean, Virginia.

Mars Wrigley was fined a total of $14,502 under the OSHA Act of 1970 Section 5a, referred to as “the General Duty Clause,” according to Kevin Chambers, area director for OSHA’s Harrisburg office. He explained the section stipulates an employer must abide by a standard to keep a hazard-free workplace.

Mars Wrigley was cited for having the staffers work in the large tank without ensuring they had the “knowledge of the type of magnitude of the energy of the task” according to the OSHA report. Chambers explained that before work can happen in the tank, the tank must be made safe, which includes shutting down its power, air pressure or hydraulic pressure to prevent injuries. OSHA also noted in its report that Mars Wrigley did not provide the two workers the correct “energy control procedure, which is a document that outlines steps to control the equipment, Chambers said.

“This is a critical measure that states the exact equipment, methods, processes, and tasks needed to protect the employees from the energized parts,” Chambers said.

OSHA issued its citations within a six-month limitation period, and Mars Wrigley opted to hold an informal discussion to settle the case. The reports available to LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday did not specify what corrective actions Mars Wrigley made.

“These negotiations were successful, and a settlement was signed by both parties,” Chambers said. “The employer completed the corrective actions and paid their penalty. The case was then administratively closed.”