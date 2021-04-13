A founding member of a volunteer panel to provide alternative consequences for first-time juvenile offenders will be stepping down after nearly three decades of service, Manheim Township police announced Tuesday.

Jon Singer, of Manheim Township, will be stepping down from the Manheim Township Youth Aid Panel after 28 years, the police department said in a news release.

“The Manheim Township community, including the police department, are grateful for the time and service given by Jon Singer,” the police department stated. “We wish him well in his well-deserved retirement.”

Singer was “instrumental” in developing the Youth Aid Panel, originally formed in 1993 under the direction of now-retired detective Larry Mathias to address first-time juvenile offenders who commit summary and misdemeanor crimes as an alternative to the juvenile court system, according to the news release. The goals of the panel, the first of its kind in Lancaster County, were to prevent youths from becoming more deeply involved in delinquent acts and poor decision making and to hold them accountable for their actions.

Singer was directly involved in hundreds of juvenile offender cases that spared youths from a criminal record, police said. In 2020 alone, the panel heard and acted on more than 60 juvenile offender cases.

“Jon was an important part of helping to redirect juveniles and improve their situation,” said Manheim Township Police Chief Thomas Rudzinksi. “He volunteered his time and helped to improve the quality of life for countless juveniles and their families. He made a difference. His efforts were groundbreaking and absolutely had a direct and positive impact on our community. And for that, we are eternally grateful.”

The work performed by Singer and the other members of the Youth Aid Panel led to all Lancaster County police departments eventually forming their own similar programs, according to the news release.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office has since taken over the management, training and coordination of all Youth Aid Panel members, providing guidance regarding certain cases that are considered for the panel, police said.