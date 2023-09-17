The Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area is gearing up for more than the annual winter migration that features thousands of Canada geese, snow geese and tundra swans. January is also the start of a community science project that will attempt to count all of the state’s bird species.

Scientists and birders are getting ready for the January 2024 launch of Pennsylvania’s third Bird Atlas — a massive survey that rallies volunteers statewide in a five-year effort to count and catalog the state's birds.

Last week, Middle Creek, a nearly 6,000-acre preserve that hosts waterfowl and grassland nesting birds and has a visitors center in Stevens, hosted the talk “Let’s (Try To) Count All the Birds in Pennsylvania.”

There Sean Murphy, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s state ornithologist, introduced local birders to the project.

Amber Wiewel, the coordinator for the third Pennsylvania Bird Atlas who was selected in summer, is also meeting with local birding clubs and Pennsylvania’s 21 Audubon chapters to educate interested volunteers. Wiewel is a wildlife biologist with more than 15 years of experience.

Ted Nichols II, president of the Lancaster County Bird Club, said he plans to bring Wiewel to speak with the club next spring or summer. More information on club activities can be found at https://lancasterbirdclub.org.

The Lancaster County club dates back to 1937 and is not affiliated with an Audubon chapter, but Nichols said the group’s nearly 400 members will provide a key resource for the Bird Atlas data collection efforts.

“Our club has a long history in being involved in a lot of different research projects and conservation projects that have occurred in the county,” Nichols said, “and the last breeding bird atlas that was done wouldn't have happened unless it was for the contributions of a selection of our membership who was really passionate about helping to get this snapshot of the state of birds in the county and overall more so in Pennsylvania.”

Collection for the Bird Atlas will stretch into January 2029 to provide five seasons of winter data, including focusing on breeding birds. The expansion into winter is an addition over past atlas counts.

Fieldwork for the state’s first Bird Atlas was completed from 1983-89, and surveys for the second atlas were done from 2004-09.

Wiewel said she hopes data from the state’s third atlas will allow scientists to look at how the range of species has shifted and note changes to breeding times.

Climate change has resulted in a northern shift to the range of some species, and further data collection might show that species also are beginning to breed earlier, Wiewel said.

Wiewel and her team are building a website that will host resources, such as data collection protocols, for interested volunteers, and provide a real-time look at observations. Volunteers can visit https://lanc.news/BirdAtlas for updates.

Wiewel emphasized that the project aims to be inclusive and accessible even for inexperienced birders. She said she thinks the eBird app by Cornell Labs for data collection will provide a game-like element to the community science project, interesting volunteers of all ages; she said she plans to take her children, who are 6 and 10, into the field.

A model for other states

The amount of public and protected land makes Pennsylvania a bird-rich state. The high numbers of birders provides a large pool of volunteers for projects, like the Bird Atlas, that require repeated observations across the state’s large area, Wiewel said.

“We definitely want to track everything.”

The state’s first two Bird Atlases are highly regarded by other states that have executed similar projects, Wiewel said.

Data from the previous two are available in hard-copy publications that can be purchased or accessed through public libraries. Data from the state’s second Bird Atlas did make it online, but Wiewel said that the site has not been maintained and that work is ongoing to update that digital data.

The data from the third atlas will allow scientists and conservationists to see how the population of certain species is increasing or decreasing, Wiewel said, and where those changes are occurring.

Although special protocols will be developed for birders who want to seek out endangered or threatened species, as well as species that may be harder to find, Wiewel said, it is just as valuable to note the presence of bird species that are common to Pennsylvania.

If those commonly found species are not present in as high numbers as were recorded in previous Bird Atlases, then the data collection for the third atlas will be an early warning sign that those species might be struggling.

About 2,000 volunteers participated in data collection for the second Bird Atlas Weiwel said, and she hopes to at least match, if not exceed, that total this time.

Technology expands capabilities

The team behind the state’s third Bird Atlas said it hopes promotion through social media and the use of technology such as the eBird app will encourage new and younger birders to participate.

The ultimate goal is to expand the birding community and to engage people of all ages in the community science aspects of a project that relies heavily on volunteer labor, Wiewel said.

The eBird app can be accessed via a phone or a computer. There will also be data sheets available for birders who don’t have a phone or do not want to have their phone out while birding. Data from those sheets can then be entered into a computer at a later time.

To download the eBird app on your smartphone, visit the app store. The app is called eBird by Cornell Lab.

Those who use the eBird app can record data such as where they are, what they observed there and for how long they watched. Volunteers who are observing a rarer species (or a species that is harder to identify) can also record vocalizations or photographs that will help the eBird administrators verify the birder is recording the correct species.

Within the app, birders can record what species and how many of that bird species are present. They can also note details such as singing, pairs together, nests or the presence of young birds — all of which help pinpoint the location of breeding birds.

Employing eBird as part of the Bird Atlas data collection will allow data to be updated within a few hours. Users can access maps and look by county or by block (a block is a little under 10 square miles) to see where data already has been recorded and what additional data might be needed to fully count the number of breeding birds in the state.

There also will be a handbook available on the Bird Atlas website at https://lanc.news/BirdAtlas. Wiewel recognizes the large numbers of Plain sect birders in the state and said there are plans to distribute hard copies and to establish data collection protocols that will accommodate birders who do not want to use a smartphone or computer.

In addition to the Bird Atlas website, there will be a dedicated homepage inside eBird that will provide nuanced details of survey protocols for all those new to Bird Atlas participation or those in need of refresher.

