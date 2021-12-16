Mayfield, Kentucky, looks worse than a war zone.

That’s according to Aaron Fisher, a Blessings of Hope spokesperson who spoke to LNP | LancasterOnline on Wednesday from the devastated city still reeling from tornadoes that killed more than 70 people in Kentucky.

More than 30 tornadoes touched down in Kentucky and seven other states Friday night, killing at least 88 people, according to an Associated Press report.

Fisher said the Warwick Township food bank is sending semitruck-loads of readymade food for each day this week, with six loads sent as of Wednesday.

“When we go to the areas that are hit the worst, it’s almost a sickening feeling, like ‘Wow what did these people go through that live here?’” said Fisher. “It’s a great opportunity that we have to be able to reach out and help at this time and it’s absolutely amazing how the local communities are connecting and everybody’s helping. … There’s organizations from all over the place, and all of the locals are pulling together and making a lot of impact and being able to help a lot of families.”

At least three other local and regional organizations indicated they are taking part in relief efforts for the people affected in Kentucky as well as Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Jesse Huxman, communications manager at Manheim Township-based Mennonite Disaster Service, said the organization has an investigation crew in the Kentucky area that is visiting a number of the tornado damage sites to assess both the amount and types of damage and the need for repair, rebuilding services, and early response teams.

"Our strength is long-term recovery,” said Huxman. “So, while other agencies may come in and do a lot of the initial clean up, we stick around for the long-term to rebuild homes and repair homes that are damaged by the disaster.”

Lancaster city-based First Response Team of America responds to disasters with specialized trucks and equipment, according to its Facebook page.

“Our gear is loaded and we are on our way to Kentucky,” the organization said in a Sunday post on its Facebook page.

Thomas Gormley of Ephrata is among several volunteers from the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region deployed to the areas hit by the tornadoes, according to a press release from the organization.

Gormley is a volunteer for the American Red Cross’ central Pennsylvania chapter. The press release did not say where he was sent.

Messages for comment from First Response Team of America and the American Red Cross were not immediately returned.

“Our goal is to be a blessing to the community that we’re working in,” said Fisher. “We don’t necessarily have a like ‘here’s what we hope to get out of it’. We’re not here to get anything, we’re here to serve.”