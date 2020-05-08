Oreo is a mixed breed dog with a wonderful personality.

He is available for adoption from the Organization for Responsible Care of Animals.

Oreo was picked up along a highway with some injuries after being abused or thrown from a car. After a bad start in life, he now seems to be very thankful that he is safe and in a loving foster home.

He is very easygoing and gets along with everyone. He has been around other dogs and cats and does well with children. His foster mom says he loves to snuggle and just loves any attention that is given to him.

So far, they haven’t even heard him bark.

Oreo is 1 to 2 years old, is neutered and has all his shots.

Anyone who is interested in a safe-distance meet and greet can call the ORCA hotline at 717-397-8922. Oreo is hoping he will be adopted into a loving permanent home.

Last week's pet

Andre, a 7-year-old shorthair male cat, is with a foster family with hopes of it turning into a permanent adoption.