Oregon Village opponents appeal Manheim Township's OK of 76-acre development

Reflections Restaurant and two farmers cite a loss of business and traffic woes in seeking to reverse Manheim Township’s approval last month of the 76-acre Oregon Village mixed use development.

The three filed a notice of appeal Thursday in Lancaster County Court.

The township commissioners voted 3-2 on June 24 to allow the Hurst brothers, owners of the Oregon Dairy complex, to develop the two-site project that includes 554 housing units, a 120-room hotel, restaurants and a supermarket.

James Garland, owner of Reflections, and farmers Lester Oberholtzer and Martin Wenrich opposed the project during a 10-session conditional use hearing.

Garland alleges in the 12-page notice of appeal that Reflections, 1390 E. Oregon Road, will be hurt by the loss of people driving by the restaurant because of how the project will reroute traffic on East Oregon Road.

Garland estimates that 700 fewer vehicles will drive by the restaurant on a daily basis. The development, Garland says, will hurt business and also its access to water and sewer services.

Lester Oberholtzer, a Plain sect farmer with a 63-acre dairy farm, says that after the development is built, he’ll have to drive his horse-drawn vehicles and tractor across a wider Oregon Pike and through a new traffic circle.

Wenrich alleges that the development’s roads will create traffic obstacles for farm equipment and trucks picking up milk from his dairy operation.

The notice of appeal says the township commissioners erred in concluding that the development won’t hurt public health, safety and welfare after the opponents “presented substantial and unrebutted evidence of such detrimental impact.”

The notice of appeal also alleges that the commissioners improperly denied participation in the hearing by the advocacy group Respect Farmland, which stirred opposition to the project.

Al Kling, who as president of the board of commissioners voted in favor of Oregon Village, said Friday that he had not seen the appeal documents, but that the township will defend its decision.

“As I stated when we voted to approve it, I believe we followed the law,” Kling said.

Joshua Druce of Lancaster, president of the advocacy group Coalition for Smart Growth, which supported approval of the development, called the appeal “a delay tactic.”

By appealing, the opponents are increasing development costs and making housing more expensive, Druce said.

“The weaponization of the zoning process by people opposed to living near rental communities hurts all of us," he said.

Mary Haverstick of Respect Farmland said she welcomed the appeal, noting that Oregon Village has “awakened Lancaster’s majority.”

“This appeal is a great step toward protecting Manheim Township. Electing officials who support protecting farmland is another,” Haverstick said.