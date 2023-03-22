If you’ve driven through the intersection where Oregon Road and Bushong Road meet Oregon Pike (Route 272) around 5 p.m., you probably have gotten stuck sitting in traffic.

That’s what one reader told The Watchdog, at least. The intersection lends itself to traffic buildup without some kind of traffic-calming infrastructure, the reader said. He believes a roundabout could be the solution.

The Watchdog learned about similar issues with this intersection in November when a reader raised concern about safety and suggested a traffic light go up. At the time, the township noted there had been no major accidents at the intersection.

Whether a traffic light or a roundabout, any improvements would require several things to happen before they could be approved by the township.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, one of the best ways to show a municipality that there is support for a traffic-calming device is to take your concerns to a traffic commission. Some places do not have such an organized group, but Manheim Township does, the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

The organization would consider the issue before deciding whether to ask the township to study the need for a traffic light or roundabout in the area. After a study, the local government would consider approving the changes. This particular intersection involves a state road (Route 272), so PennDOT would be required to review the decision before anything official happens.

Manheim Township Manager Rick Kane previously said the township is aware the intersection poses some problems to drivers, though it might take some time before anything changes.

The intersection is near the proposed Oregon Village development, but no traffic-calming measures for the intersection are included in the design. Plans for the Oregon Village project are anchored by the Oregon Dairy market, which is a mile south of the intersection.

The project is tied up in a court battle, so officials are waiting to see the outcome of the case before doing anything about the intersection. The last update was in September when the project’s developers filed an appeal of the township’s denial of their zoning application.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.