Porch pirates are taking advantage of increased package deliveries and striking Lancaster County in abundance, media reports say.

In Nov. 2019, we reported that package deliveries weren't just happening during the holidays, but year-round, according to Lancaster city police Lt. Bill Hickey.

A 2019 survey by market research company C+R Research found that 36% of 2,000 people said they had a package stolen in the past year. Of those, 44% said they had packages stolen twice.

Here's how to keep your packages from being stolen, and what to do if they are.

Protecting your packages

Automatic package tracker ship.com offers several ways people can prevent their packages from being stolen:

— Request your package be left in a designated area of your property. Most e-commerce websites allow you to add shipment notes before purchasing an item.

— Ask your doorman or apartment staff to hold your deliveries.

— Set up delivery notifications. Keep track of your package in real-time, including when it arrives at your home.

— Have packages delivered to your work. Just make sure your workplace allows it.

— Ask a neighbor to grab your package when you’re away.

In addition, some consumers may opt to buy a doorbell camera, such as a Ring camera.

More than 400 police forces, including Manheim Township's police department, have partnered with Ring's "Neighbors" app, which gives them the ability to view videos and comments shared by residents, as well as to send out general requests seeking video of crimes.

What to do if your package was stolen

Regardless of how insignificant the cost of the package is, police encourage that every incident be reported.

“Reporting incidents allows the police to be made aware of problems, problem locations or even the ability to link crimes together,” East Lampeter Township police Lt. Matthew Hess said to reporter Hurubie Meko in 2019.

In light of COVID-19, some police departments have set up online reporting systems through Crimewatch.

Stolen packages may also be reported to the online vendor from which you bought the product, though be sure to check the vendor's policies before doing so.