A fire caused severe damage to a Lancaster city animal shelter Tuesday afternoon, resulting in at least one cat's death.

The fire, at Organization for Responsible Care of Animals on the 400 block of East Orange Street near Musser Park, damaged the second floor of the building, said Lancaster City Bureau of Fire Chief Scott Little. The remainder of the building sustained smoke damage.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 2:54 p.m.

The fire has since been knocked down.

Crews are currently still on the scene assisting with overhaul. City fire marshals will conduct an investigation on the cause of the fire.

No people were injured in the fire.

