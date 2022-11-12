Washington Avenue Bible Church in Ephrata Borough is among nine Lancaster County locations that will collect shoeboxes next week filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to send to children in need around the world.

It is among more than 4,500 locations across the country that will begin collecting shoeboxes starting Monday as part of Samaritan’s Purse annual Operation Christmas Child project.

“Last year, Lancaster collected 25,153 boxes for this program,” said Scott Elliott, regional manager for Operation Christmas Child’s Mid-Atlantic North Regional Office. “We don’t have a projection for this year, but we are starting to see the momentum grow and are praying for at least 5% more.”

National Collection Week for the project runs from Monday through Nov. 21.

Operation Christmas Child has delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories since 1993, according to its website. It said it expects to collect its 200 millionth shoebox this year.

The shoeboxes are prepared by individuals, churches, schools and community groups. Operation Christmas Child requires the help of about 100,000 volunteers in the U.S. and a half-million worldwide.

While National Collection Week ends Nov. 21, online donations can be made anytime at samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/ways-to-give.

The website also includes a webpage where anyone can build a shoebox online at samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/. In 2021, Lancaster County residents donated more than 700 online shoeboxes, according to Elliot.

“We are praying big,” Elliott said. “There’s so much need and every shoebox matters.”

Information about serving as a volunteer is available by email at occmanorth@samaritan.org or by calling 717-774-1920. More information about the project, including how to pack a shoebox, is available at samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/.