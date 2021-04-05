Too busy enjoying your Easter weekend to login and get your dose of LNP | LancasterOnline? Not to worry, we got you covered.

'Like a holiday': Anglers take to Lancaster County waters for opening of trout season

With fishing rods at his feet, Jordan Henson stood Saturday morning on the banks of Big Beaver Creek, anxiously looking at his phone and announcing the minutes as they ticked by — 7:58, 7:59 and finally, 8 a.m.

This Easter, Grandview welcomes other like-minded congregations as they strive to be 'a more inclusive church'

At a community church in Manheim Township, this Easter has special meaning.

For the first time in its 77 years, Grandview and its 500 congregants are celebrating Sunday services as a new church, after an emotional separation from the greater United Methodist denomination that has lasted years.

On the race to vaccinate, and why it's a race we must win — and why (again) Lancaster County needs a health department [editorial]

In the battle to defeat COVID-19, we are making real progress via vaccination.

The nation had, by Thursday, “administered 20 million shots in seven days,” President Joe Biden said Friday.

Lancaster Distilleries' debut marks 1st time for alcohol sales at Lancaster Central Market

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, someone bought a bottle of vodka in downtown Lancaster.

Such a transaction wouldn’t normally be newsworthy, except that this sale happened within a certain circa-1889 Romanesque Revival style building that’s considered almost sacred to some Lancaster County residents.

School District of Lancaster's landmark school funding lawsuit gets tentative trial date

A potentially game-changing school funding lawsuit in Pennsylvania is tentatively scheduled to go to trial Sept. 9, a Commonwealth Court judge ordered Thursday.

